Valentine’s Day gets a lot of flack for being sappy, cliche or just a marketing ploy by card and chocolate companies. But we tend to think there is more to it than that. So, for this episode of Inside Appalachia, we asked our listeners for their best Appalachian love stories.
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s vaccine rollout is hailed as one of the best in the nation. Still, so many people are waiting in line. We explore how those with chronic health conditions are trying to get a shot sooner rather than later. Also, we hear the latest in a lawsuit against Union Carbide and reaction from Democrats to the governor’s State of the State address.