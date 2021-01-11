Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee

-
Jefferson Superintendent Draws First Amendment Criticism After District Investigates Employees Who Attended Violent U.S. Capitol RallyAt least two Jefferson County School employees are under investigation by the school district following last week’s protest of Congress certifying state election results. The two employees in question are school bus drivers Tina Renner and Pamela McDonald. The women are being investigated for possible illegal activity in connection to Wednesday's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and for “threatening” Facebook posts.