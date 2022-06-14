-
West Virginia University professor and economist Heather Stephens recently published an article on why she didn’t think gas tax holidays were a good idea. She spoke with News Director Eric Douglas to explain the reasoning.
-
On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia Legislature discussed a gas tax holiday last week to combat high prices. But it was declared “dead on arrival.” For some, a gas tax holiday might not be the best idea anyway. We talk with a WVU professor and economist who breaks down the pros and cons.