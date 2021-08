On this West Virginia Morning, high levels of PFAS, also called “forever chemicals,” have contaminated a plastics recycling company in Henderson, Kentucky. We learn about the extent of the pollution. Also, in this show, 50 years ago, 18, 19 and 20-year-olds were given the right to vote. West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator at the time, Jennings Randolph, was instrumental in that effort.

