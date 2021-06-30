-
This week in our summer education radio series "Closing the COVID Gap," we speak with West Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year Erin Anderson to learn about her experience navigating the pandemic and finding peace within the disruptions.
-
On this West Virginia Morning, the challenges of this last school year were vast for students and teachers alike. For 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Erin Anderson, it was about shifting out of comfort zones while trying to find peace. Also, in this show, we learn about baby animals raised at the Wildlife Center of Virginia and returned to the wild.