This year, the Christmas tree in the White House’s Blue Room is from West Virginia. The tree is from a farm in Shepherdstown, Jefferson County, called Dan and Bryan Christmas Trees. They won this year’s National Christmas Tree Association contest, earning them the right to display one of their fraser firs in this historic room.
On this West Virginia Morning, we spread some holiday cheer. We visit a Christmas tree farm in Jefferson County, and we hear about holiday traditions and recipes featured in this week’s episode of Inside Appalachia.