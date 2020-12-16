-
West Virginia health leaders urge the state to remain cautious when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, despite favorable coverage from national media outlets of the state's vaccine rollout.
As state correctional officials prepare for a new round of COVID-19 vaccinations to staff, only 36% of DCR employees have voluntarily received the first shot so far. Meanwhile, some are advocating that state prisoners get access to the COVID-19 vaccine, too.
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from a political science professor at Marshall University who takes us back to last Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C. and explores how it might affect the fate of President Donald Trump. We also hear the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccine made available for workers in West Virginia's correctional facilities, but not yet for those incarcerated.
Coronavirus cases among college students, faculty and staff in West Virginia remained low this fall. By the end of the semester, both public and private schools averaged a cumulative positivity rate of just 2 percent at all four-year institutions after holding a 1 percent cumulative positivity rate for several months.
County health department administrators in West Virginia are meeting daily to determine their next steps to getting West Virginians vaccinated as more doses become available and the state plan expands.
On this West Virginia Morning, we explore how West Virginia’s colleges and universities tackled the pandemic last fall and what they're hoping to improve on in the spring. Also, we hear the latest news on a newly elected West Virginia delegate who took part in the insurrection in Washington, D.C., we hear a report from a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and we have this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.
County health departments are administering vaccinations to West Virginians who are 80 years or older across the state this week. Mercer County hosted one of several mass vaccination clinics on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice this week reported that the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown has been one of the first rehabilitation and long term care facilities in the state to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about a national non-profit that tries to bring people of differing political views together. Also, in this show, we hear from West Virginia’s Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch who speaks to goals for the spring, an update on the prison sentence for former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry, and we hear about a new water utility serving western Fayette County.
On this West Virginia Morning, we visit Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed and rolled out on a record timeline, are being administered to healthcare workers. Also, we hear from an infectious disease expert in Huntington to understand the impact of this major development in science.