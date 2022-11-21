Cost of Coal

-
In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?
-
The state's consumer advocate said the Pleasants plant could continue to operate, and the Fort Martin plant could close.
-
Appalachian Power and ACNR are in court in New York and Ohio over the coal supply issue. The lawsuits were revealed in testimony at the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
-
The plants scheduled for retirement are in 24 states, including West Virginia.
-
Most electric utilities have pledged to move away from coal. And once coal-dependent states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania have switched from coal to natural gas to make electricity.
-
Appalachian Power failed to maintain an adequate supply of coal to run its plants this year and last year instead of purchasing more expensive power from the regional market, the office says in a filing.
-
While coal generated 23 percent of U.S. electricity last year, the agency forecasts the share will be 20 percent this year.
-
Mon Power has asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission to recover nearly $184 million from its customers.
-
Appalachian Power told its Virginia customers last month that the solution to reducing their monthly bills is to increase renewable power and move away from coal and natural gas.
-
Last year, the price of natural gas and coal rose sharply worldwide. The company then had problems getting coal for its three West Virginia power plants.