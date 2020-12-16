Coronavirus Vaccine

-
Gov. Jim Justice first announced his intention to have kindergarten through middle school return to in-person learning in his final virtual press conference of 2020. On Monday, he made this decision official with an executive order allowing counties to resume in-person school on Jan. 19 for grades 8 and below, even if a county is marked red on the state’s coronavirus map.
-
Coronavirus cases among college students, faculty and staff in West Virginia remained low this fall. By the end of the semester, both public and private schools averaged a cumulative positivity rate of just 2 percent at all four-year institutions after holding a 1 percent cumulative positivity rate for several months.
-
County health department administrators in West Virginia are meeting daily to determine their next steps to getting West Virginians vaccinated as more doses become available and the state plan expands.
-
On this West Virginia Morning, we explore how West Virginia’s colleges and universities tackled the pandemic last fall and what they're hoping to improve on in the spring. Also, we hear the latest news on a newly elected West Virginia delegate who took part in the insurrection in Washington, D.C., we hear a report from a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and we have this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.
-
County health departments are administering vaccinations to West Virginians who are 80 years or older across the state this week. Mercer County hosted one of several mass vaccination clinics on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
-
Justice Shares More Vaccine Plan Details for Elderly, As School Employees, Teachers Decry Reopening TimelineWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the start Wednesday of a new vaccine rollout plan aimed at the state’s senior population called Save Our Wisdom, or SOW.
-
On this West Virginia Morning, Christa Parravani’s new memoir explores how her family struggled to make ends meet when she found out she was pregnant with her third child. We talk about it. Also, we have updates on the New Year’s party at the Greenbrier Resort and the coronavirus in West Virginia.
-
After weeks of wrangling, Congress has approved a new stimulus deal, aimed at helping Americans and businesses still struggling economically from the pandemic.
-
West Virginia’s K-12 and higher education teachers and staff may soon be the next group of people to receive a coronavirus vaccine in the state.
-
On this West Virginia Morning, we visit Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed and rolled out on a record timeline, are being administered to healthcare workers. Also, we hear from an infectious disease expert in Huntington to understand the impact of this major development in science.