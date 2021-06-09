© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Closing the COVID Gap

    Education
    Closing The COVID Gap: WVPB Launches New Education Radio Series
    Liz McCormick
    Since March 13, 2020, when Gov. Jim Justice announced that all K-12 schools would close due to the looming coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia’s education system has been climbing a steep hill to get kids back on track. West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s new summer-long series, “Closing the COVID Gap,” will explore this challenging road ahead for educators, students and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic.
    Arts & Culture
    Education And Poetry On This West Virginia Morning
    On this West Virginia Morning, we launch a new summer-long series focused on education. “Closing the COVID Gap” will explore the challenging road ahead for educators, students, and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with West Virginia poet laureate Marc Harshman.