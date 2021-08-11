-
New Head Of National School Boards Association Talks Masks, Critical Race Theory And Ways Forward Post-PandemicIn this week’s special, two-part installment of our summer education series, “Closing the COVID Gap,” education reporter Liz McCormick sat down over Skype with Grafton, West Virginia native and new head of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) Chip Slaven.
State Test Scores Released And A Discussion On Education's Toughest Issues This West Virginia MorningOn this West Virginia Morning, state officials released student testing data for 2021 this week. Scores in math, science and English language arts dropped during the pandemic. Also, in this show, we listen to the second part of a conversation with West Virginia native and new head of the National School Boards Association Chip Slaven.
On this West Virginia Morning, we listen to the first of a two-part conversation with new interim Executive Director and CEO of the National School Boards Association -- and West Virginia native -- Chip Slaven.