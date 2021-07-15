-
On this West Virginia Morning, antique mechanical clocks are more than just collectibles or things of beauty for some. We meet a man who keeps old clocks running. Also, the need for blood donations is at a critical level nationwide, according to the national Red Cross. We chat with Erica Mani, the CEO of the Central Appalachian region, to find out what is causing the shortage.