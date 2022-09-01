On this West Virginia Morning, Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch talks with Robert Gipe and Amanda Slone, two writers who were at the annual Appalachian Writers' Workshop in Kentucky during recent, devastating flooding. Also, in this show, Jessica Lilly tells us about the “Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union" event that will take place in Matewan this weekend.

