On this West Virginia Morning, while the average age in West Virginia is going up, the number of younger workers is going down. We explore why that’s a challenge for senior care facilities and home care companies. Also, in this show, there are several big prizes in place for people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. But fewer than half the people in those states have been vaccinated.

