2021 State of the State

This week, Gov. Jim Justice has outlined his legislative agenda for the 2021 session in his State of the State address. Host Suzanne Higgins speaks with minority leadership who share reaction to the governor’s address, and Senior Reporter Dave Mistich comments on the changes this year to the legislative process due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear a story about grandfamilies during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the 2021 West Virginia Legislative session has begun. We hear from Gov. Jim Justice on his legislative priorities, and we hear an update to a lawsuit filed against Union Carbide.