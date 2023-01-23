Huntington Banner Program Honors Black History Month

The City of Huntington is recognizing 150 Black people of note through a street banner program as part of Black History Month.

The installation by the Public Works Department of the banners Monday on 3rd and 4th avenues coincides with the launch of a website, www.huntingtonblackhistory.com , with photographs and biographies of each featured individual.

Individuals chosen for the honor must have resided in Huntington for at least five years, or have made a notable contribution on a city, state or national level.

In a release, Mayor Steve Williams remembered Huntington’s native son, Dr. Carter G. Woodson who is credited with the creation of Black History Month itself.

“These endeavors are the City of Huntington’s intentional steps toward defining Black History Month as a quintessential gift to the rest of the world through the life and experience of Huntington’s native son, Dr. Carter G. Woodson,” Williams said. “Without the contributions of Dr. Woodson and all of the other individuals that we are honoring, Huntington would not be what it is today – a quilt of diversity and cultures that is accepting and loving of all people.”

The street banners will remain on display through the month of March.