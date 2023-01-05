Marshall Receives Grant To Train Mental Health Professionals

Marshall University has received $1.6 million to train school-based mental health professionals from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the money will ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for every West Virginia student.

“I am pleased the Department of Education is investing more than $1.6 million in Marshall University to train mental health service providers and help address the shortage of mental health professionals for our children,” Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster mental health services and support our students across the Mountain State.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the grant will help address a shortage of mental health professionals at a time of a noted increase in mental health struggles among younger children.

“Children are the future of West Virginia, which is why it’s imperative that we do what we can to make sure they have the best education and, by extension, the best school resources possible,” said Capito. “Mental health struggles among younger age groups have risen in the last ten years, but counseling services at schools have not improved at the same rate. This grant provides Marshall University with the resources to train a new generation of mental health professionals who will make classrooms a place for children to be excited and learn.”

The federal program funds partnerships between institutions of higher education and local schools and educational agencies. The long-term goal is to increase the number of psychologists, social workers, counselors and other mental health professionals working in low-income public schools across the Mountain State.