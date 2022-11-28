Education Unions Hold Community Focus Groups

Leaders of the state’s two education employee organizations are holding focus groups across the state.

After poor results on the National Assessment of Educational Progress released last month, the focus groups will offer input and ideas on the resources, supports, and other factors that will help improve student achievement.

The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) will host six focus groups across the state. They will begin Tuesday in Morgantown.

WVEA President Dale Lee said they want to hear from everyone involved in our school systems.

“We want to hear from the experts, we want to hear from the educators and the parents and the community about the things that we need to do to make improvements, to make changes in student achievement,” Lee said.

The organizations plan to present their data to the Department of Education and the legislature.

“We will have questions for each of the participants to answer and a survey at the end,” Lee said.

Registration for all focus groups begins at 5:30 p.m. The focus groups will begin at 6 p.m. at the following locations: