Education

Free Water Operator Training Books Accessible In Bluefield

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published November 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
water_op_study.jpg

A library in Mercer County is one of six across the country selected to house training materials for water operators.

For a few months now, textbooks that help candidates prepare for the water operator exam have been available at the Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield. These materials, which usually cost between $90-$200 per book, were donated by the Southwest Environmental Finance Center (EFC) and Environmental Finance Center Network.

The pilot program is part of a larger project called “Building Technical, Managerial, and Financial (TMF) Capacity for Small Water Systems” that helps build and support the water workforce in the country.

The Southwest EFC access to training materials is critical for sustainable operations maintenance of small rural water systems.

West Virginia and the rest of the country are approaching what experts believe will be an “operator shortageas workers retire.

Craft Memorial Library representatives - less than 5 people have checked out or used the materials.

Tags
Education Tap WaterDrinking Water SafetyWater Supply
Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
See stories by Jessica Lilly
