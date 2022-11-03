Education Market Portal Open For Hope Scholarship

Families interested in the Hope Scholarship can now use the Education Market Assistant online portal to apply for the program, receive and manage funds, and pay for educational services.

Schools must also use the portal to apply for approval to provide education services through the program.

“My office has been working diligently to get the Hope Scholarship program back up and running since the Supreme Court lifted the injunction against it last month,” State Treasurer Riley Moore said. “With the relaunch of our Education Market Assistant, we are a critical step closer to families being able to access funds and pay for educational services through the program.”

The West Virginia Legislature passed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. In July, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit halted the program with an injunction, ruling that the $4,300 offered to about 3,000 students for non-public school educational expenses was unconstitutional, diverting millions of dollars from an already underfunded public school system. But that injunction was lifted by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals last month.

Hope Scholarship funds for the full academic year won’t be available until January, but families and schools can still log into their accounts now.

The Education Market Assistant portal can be accessed online at www.hopescholarshipwv.com.

