Program Brings Court System To The Classroom 

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia heard arguments at a different location on Tuesday as part of a program called LAWS (Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students).

Judges and attorneys heard arguments at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium in Beckley. The LAWS program is meant to educate students on court systems.

High school students studied the real cases before argument day and met with the attorneys in the cases. Judges also visited the schools to help explain the cases.

Four cases were presented as part of the project.

Wyoming East and Oak Hill students heard arguments from the State of West Virginia v. Micah A. McClain, No. 21-0873.

Shady Spring, Midland Trail, and Westside High Schools heard arguments from Harlee Beasley v. Mark A. Sorsaia, No. 21-0475.

Students from Liberty and Woodrow Wilson High Schools listened in on arguments from Joey J. Butner v. High Lawn Memorial Park Company and High Lawn Funeral Chapel, Inc., No. 21-0387.

Liberty High School students heard arguments in the case Adam Goodman and Paul Underwood v. Blake Auton, No. 21-0578.

Students from Fayette, Raleigh and Wyoming counties participated in the Beckley event.

Students across the state can watch the recorded docket on the West Virginia Judiciary YouTube channel.