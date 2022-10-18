Mingo County: Truck Driver Dead In Collision With School Bus

A truck driver is dead and seven students hospitalized for evaluation following an early morning school bus crash in Mingo County.

The school bus was carrying students on the way to Mingo Central High School when it collided with a truck on the King Coal Highway around 7 a.m.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to WVPB the driver of the truck was killed in the head on collision. The driver’s name has not been released.

School officials released a statement saying the injuries to the students are not considered to be life-threatening.

Parents of the students were notified immediately following the accident and the school alerted the community through its social media channels.

The West Virginia State Police state police are investigating the crash.

First Lady Cathy Justice postponed a scheduled trip to Lenore for a Therapy Paws "Pup Rally" event. The first lady issued the following statement in a press release:

"The Governor and I send our deepest condolences to the family of the driver that was killed in this morning's crash. We are also praying for the families of the students and bus driver involved, several of whom were transported to the hospital," Justice said.