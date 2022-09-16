© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

W.Va. Schools Recognized By U.S. Department Of Education

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Three West Virginia schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County were three of the 300 schools recognized nationwide.

They join a group of 9,000 schools distinguished since the program was created in 1982.

The honors are given out based either on a school’s high-performing academics or by closing specific achievement gaps. All three West Virginia schools were recognized on the basis of their academics.

The program’s website says these schools have some of the “highest achieving students (the top 15 percent) in English and mathematics, measured by state assessments.”

The announcement was made by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who also visited WVU Wednesday to discuss mental health issues with students.

Cardona said in a statement that the schools recognized had gone “above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe” while the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic while “meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.”

Education National Blue Ribbon SchoolsAwardsU.S. Department of EducationU.S. Secretary of Education
