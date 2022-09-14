© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Rucker Named Chair Of New Senate Alternative Education Committee

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published September 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Senate Education Chair Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson. Jan. 15, 2019.
Will Price
/
WV Legislative Photography
Sen Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, the new chair of the Senate Select Alternative Education Committee.

When Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, declared she would challenge Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, for chamber leadership, Blair removed Rucker as chair of the Education Committee.

On Tuesday, Blair created a Select Senate Committee on Alternative Education, and named Rucker as chair.

“It will meet at the will and pleasure of the senate president,” Rucker said. It's not a joint committee, it's not an interim committee but it will meet during the regular session, on a very specific topic.”

Well-versed on non-traditional schooling, Rucker said her focus will be on helping implement alternative educational opportunities in the private and public sector.

“My understanding is that alternative educational opportunities will encompass things like charter schools, micro schools, homeschooling and any other type of alternative educational opportunities for the people of West Virginia,” Rucker said. “The senate president wants someone who can help facilitate that implementation.”

Both Rucker, who is still vying for the senate presidency, and the new Senate Education Committee chair Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said they can and will work together for the betterment of West Virginia's students.

Tags

Education Committee on EducationEducation ReformSenate Education
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content