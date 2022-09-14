Rucker Named Chair Of New Senate Alternative Education Committee

When Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, declared she would challenge Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, for chamber leadership, Blair removed Rucker as chair of the Education Committee.

On Tuesday, Blair created a Select Senate Committee on Alternative Education, and named Rucker as chair.

“It will meet at the will and pleasure of the senate president,” Rucker said. It's not a joint committee, it's not an interim committee but it will meet during the regular session, on a very specific topic.”

Well-versed on non-traditional schooling, Rucker said her focus will be on helping implement alternative educational opportunities in the private and public sector.

“My understanding is that alternative educational opportunities will encompass things like charter schools, micro schools, homeschooling and any other type of alternative educational opportunities for the people of West Virginia,” Rucker said. “The senate president wants someone who can help facilitate that implementation.”

Both Rucker, who is still vying for the senate presidency, and the new Senate Education Committee chair Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said they can and will work together for the betterment of West Virginia's students.