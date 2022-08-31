© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

Second Fraternity Suspended By WVU This Year

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published August 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
wvu_football.jpg
Chad Matlick
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
A WVU football game.

West Virginia University has suspended a fraternity for allegations of hazing.

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was suspended by the university Tuesday evening for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

Phi Kappa Phi was one of three fraternities sanctioned in March, receiving a disciplinary reprimand related to fighting.

This is the second fraternity suspended by the school this year for hazing after Delta Chi was suspended for three years in March.

Education West Virginia UniversityFraternitiesHazing
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
