Second Fraternity Suspended By WVU This Year

West Virginia University has suspended a fraternity for allegations of hazing.

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was suspended by the university Tuesday evening for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

Phi Kappa Phi was one of three fraternities sanctioned in March, receiving a disciplinary reprimand related to fighting.

This is the second fraternity suspended by the school this year for hazing after Delta Chi was suspended for three years in March.