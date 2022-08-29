© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

West Virginia University Opens New Business School Building

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
WVU, West Virginia University.jpg
Brian Persinger
/
WVU Photo

West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school.

The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus.

The 186,000-square-foot facility will offer amenities that include a 300-seat auditorium, an atrium, a social stairwell modeled after Google’s headquarters, a café and dining area and a fitness center.

The facility is named after Bob and Laura Reynolds, who were on hand for the opening. Bob Reynolds is the president and CEO of Putnam Investments and a 1974 finance graduate of the university. More than five years ago, the couple donated $10 million to begin construction.

Several others donated $1 million or more to the project as well.

