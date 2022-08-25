New Trail Offers Quick Hike Just Off I-77

Southern West Virginia has new hiking trails located just minutes off of Interstate 77.

The trailhead to the Gardner Center's hiking trails is located less than a mile off of exit 14, or the Athens exit, just behind the former U.S. Forestry Service Building.

The building currently houses the Mercer County Commission and business space. Remnants of the Forestry Service educational resources remain in the building. Some of this includes a display where visitors can try to identify a tree’s bark.

Outside, the site includes about 23 acres of woodland area, once used for forestry research.

The trails offer a little more than a mile of hiking and are said to take about 20 minutes total to cover. Employees developed a series of rock-lined trails when the building was constructed. Now those six trails are available for visitors to traverse. The Mercer County Commission has also preserved a list of trees to help visitors identify local species while on the short hike including:



American Chestnut

American Holly

Black Cherry

Black Gum

Black Locust

Black Oak

Chestnut Oak

Crabapple

Eastern Hemlock

Eastern White Pine

Hawthorn

Hophornbeam

Mountain Laurel

Northern Red Oak

Poison Ivy

Red Maple

Red Pine

Red Spruce

Rhododendron

Scarlet Oak

Scotch Pine

Shagbark Hickory

Sweet Birch

Yellow Poplar