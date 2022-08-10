National Program Offers School Prep Boost For Summersville Families

Children in Nicholas County can take part in the annual Save the Children Reading Campaign this Saturday. The program supports children in rural areas with summer learning activities. The program serves communities most impacted by inequality.

“It’s a centralized location that will enable families from a number of the area communities to receive educational materials and school supplies to help them get ready for the next school year,” Cathryn Miller, Save the Children’s West Virginia state director, said, “and engage in learning these last few moments of summer.”

Summersville is one of 20 stops on the tour that serves communities most impacted by inequality.

“Since 2010, Save the Children has been working to support the most isolated and under-resourced communities in rural West Virginia,” she said. “Nicholas County, as well as a few of its surrounding counties, are among the eight counties in the state where we provide early learning programming and resources.”

The kids will receive books, food, and school supplies. The program was established to help students to enjoy reading while providing them with the necessary resources.

Students and families are encouraged to join the Save the Children’s summer reading campaign called 100 Days of Reading.

The event in Summersville will be on Saturday at the Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.