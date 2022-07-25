© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

W.Va. Teacher Of The Year Finalists Announced

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
Teacher asking her students a question
Wavebreak Media Micro
/
Adobe Stock

Ten finalists have been chosen for West Virginia's 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education said.

The finalists were picked from among each school district's Teachers of the Year and represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state, the department said in a news release.

The finalists are Sarah Bailey of Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County, Lisa Bryant of Point Pleasant Primary School in Mason County, Charity Marstiller of Jefferson High School in Jefferson County, Amber Nichols of Eastwood Elementary School in Monongalia County, David Patrick of DuPont Middle School in Kanawha County, Angel Reed of Fairplain Elementary School in Jackson County, Shawna Safreed of Bridge Street Middle School in Ohio County, Cameron Shannon of Crescent Elementary School in Raleigh County, Tanya Stewart of Gilmer County Elementary School and Shari Tonkery of Lumberport Elementary School in Harrison County.

The state Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on Sept. 13 during a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

