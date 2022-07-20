© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

Three W.Va. Colleges Receiving $650,000 In Pandemic Relief Funds

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
college_fund.jpeg
Adobe Stock

Three higher education institutions in West Virginia are receiving a total of more than $650,000 from federal funds to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding goes to the New River Community and Technical College, Alderson Broaddus University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced this week.

The funding is through the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will support students and institutions affected by the pandemic, Manchin's office said. West Virginia colleges and universities have received some $212 million from pandemic relief funding.

The awards are $353,749 to New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, $213,156 to Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi and $91,158 to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield.

Tags

Education Coronavirus PandemicCOVID-19West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
