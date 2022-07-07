New National Guard Fellowship Starts At Marshall University’s Institute For Cyber Security

Marshall University Jaylan Mobley

Jaylan L. Mobley is the first cyber officer in the West Virginia Army National Guard and he is now going to act as Marshall University’s first West Virginia National Guard Fellow.

Mobley’s position at Marshall will involve teaching a class every semester, research, and designing programs. He currently serves at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston as deputy team chief of the Defense Cyber Operations Element.

According to the director of the Institute for Cyber Security, David Dampier, Mobley’s extensive experience will help the school build a program based on real life scenarios.

Mobley earned an associates degree in homeland security and emergency management and in cyber security from Georgia Military College, where he served as regimental commander, for which he received an Excellence in Leadership commendation.

In 2021 he graduated from the Army’s Cyber Basic Officer Leadership Course, and earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from West Virginia University.

The West Virginia National Guard has previously partnered with Marshall to assist with cyber range simulations.