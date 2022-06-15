Public Four-Year Institutions In W.Va. Increase Tuition And Fees 

Four-year public colleges in West Virginia increased the price of regular tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year. Each price tag is within about $900 from the other.

While Glenville State University increased tuition and fees by more than $160 per year, it remains the public four-year institution with the lowest price tag in the state.

Second is West Virginia State University followed by Fairmont State University .

West Virginia University’s cost last year was more than $9,144, already more than other schools across the state. This year’s numbers for WVU are not yet available. WVU’s Board of Governors is expected to meet June 24.

Aside from WVU, all eight of the colleges come with price tags between $8,884 and $8,044; a span that’s relatively low of $840. The cost does not include housing and other expenses.

West Liberty University and Bluefield State University have a higher price tag than Marshall University for the upcoming academic year.

Other schools in this ranking include Concord University and Shepherd University.