Summer Storytelling Workshop Offered At Glenville State University

Glenville State University is offering West Virginia high schoolers an opportunity to explore storytelling traditions this summer.

The weeklong “Come Spin a Tale!” workshop is a partnership between Glenville and the West Virginia Storytelling Guild.

Incoming 9th to 12th grade students, as well as new high school graduates, will be given instruction in drawing from personal narratives, developing improvisational skills, using body language and inflection, and more.

In a press release, workshop co-director Jo Ann Dadisman of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild said the chance to offer a week of youth storytelling is a dream come true and aligns with the guild’s goal to keep storytelling in the mountains a part of our folk culture.

“Storytelling is a significant part of our culture and our oral tradition, but there’s so much more to it,” said Dr. David O’Dell, Glenville State University professor of chemistry and workshop co-director. “The techniques that storytellers use to connect with an audience can be applied to any situation in which a speaker needs to connect with a group.”