Service Wire Providing $1 Million For Business Center At Marshall

Service Wire Co. has committed $1 million for a business center at Marshall University, the school's foundation announced.

Service Wire will provide funding and wire and cable products for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall. The Transformative Sales and Service Excellence Center will be renamed in honor of the company.

“Service Wire has a long-standing history partnering with Marshall University, and we are pleased to continue this legacy,” said Louis Weisberg, president and CEO of Service Wire.

Service Wire is a family-owned wire and cable manufacturer with locations including West Virginia, Texas and Arizona, according to a news release Wednesday from the foundation.

The new facility is to be built on a site that previously held an apartment complex. It's expected to open in January 2024, the release said.