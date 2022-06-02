© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Service Wire Providing $1 Million For Business Center At Marshall

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Marshall University
Wikipedia
/
en.wikipedia.org

Service Wire Co. has committed $1 million for a business center at Marshall University, the school's foundation announced.

Service Wire will provide funding and wire and cable products for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall. The Transformative Sales and Service Excellence Center will be renamed in honor of the company.

“Service Wire has a long-standing history partnering with Marshall University, and we are pleased to continue this legacy,” said Louis Weisberg, president and CEO of Service Wire.

Service Wire is a family-owned wire and cable manufacturer with locations including West Virginia, Texas and Arizona, according to a news release Wednesday from the foundation.

The new facility is to be built on a site that previously held an apartment complex. It's expected to open in January 2024, the release said.

Tags

Education Marshall UniversityBrad SmithInternet Service
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content