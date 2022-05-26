Approved W.Va. Charter School Won't Open This Fall

A charter school approved to open in West Virginia this fall has been delayed after a suitable location couldn’t be found.

The four-member West Virginia Professional Charter School Board voted Wednesday to push back its contract with Nitro Preparatory Academy for one year, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Initial plans were for Accel Schools to open the school in a former high school building in Nitro but there were parking, plumbing and other issues.

“They are still deciding what building will best serve their students,” charter school board Chairman Adam Kissel said Wednesday.

Accel also is opening a brick-and-mortar charter school in Jefferson County as well as an online school.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill in 2019 that allows for the creation of charter schools. Legislation approved last year created the new state-level charter board, whose members were appointed by Justice.

Other charter schools include one in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown that will be run by West Virginia Academy, whose president, John Treu, is a West Virginia University assistant professor of accounting. The board also previously approved the statewide West Virginia Virtual Academy that will be operated by Stride Inc.