Shepherd University Aims To Help Teachers With National Writing Project

Shepherd University is one of the latest schools to be designated as a member of the National Writing Project.

It helps teachers support their students’ writing education through events including professional development institutes and writing retreats that help educators at all grade levels.

The project is a federally funded program with 170 sites nationwide.

Shepherd University is the third school in West Virginia to be involved with the program, joining both WVU and Marshall. A release says part of the reason the university is adopting the project is to help teachers with literacy education in a more interconnected, post-COVID world.