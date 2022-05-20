Shepherd University Aims To Help Teachers With National Writing Project
Shepherd University is one of the latest schools to be designated as a member of the National Writing Project.
It helps teachers support their students’ writing education through events including professional development institutes and writing retreats that help educators at all grade levels.
The project is a federally funded program with 170 sites nationwide.
Shepherd University is the third school in West Virginia to be involved with the program, joining both WVU and Marshall. A release says part of the reason the university is adopting the project is to help teachers with literacy education in a more interconnected, post-COVID world.
The university plans to kick off their membership by hosting a professional development institute for teachers in the area June 6-15. There is a $100 registration fee and those attending can earn up to six continuing education credit hours. Local teachers can sign up at the school’s National Writing Project webpage.