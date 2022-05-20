Recipients Of New Scholarship Named In Calhoun County

Three seniors from Calhoun Middle High School have been awarded the inaugural “Go Scholarship” from the 1982 Foundation.

Savannah Cunnington, Lexi Gregory and Allison Stevens will each receive up to $60,000 over four years of undergraduate studies for academic expenses and work study opportunities.

The 1982 Foundation was created by Calhoun County native Crystal Mersh. who’s now CEO of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. Mersh created the foundation, in part, to restore the Calhoun County High School building in Grantsville.

The foundation’s name references Mersh’s year of graduation from Calhoun County High School.

In a press release, Mersh said "the intention of the GO Scholarship is to allow Calhoun County to Grow Our Own STEM talent and to foster opportunities for employment right here at home.”

Scholarship recipients will also be invited to attend the QxP annual leadership meeting hosted by the foundation’s top 50 leaders globally. This event occurs each year in November at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.