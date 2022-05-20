© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Recipients Of New Scholarship Named In Calhoun County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
1982 Foundation STEM Scholarship Winners.jpg
1982 Foundation
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Crystal Mersh, left, poses with scholarship recipients Savannah Cunningham, Lexi Gregory and Allison Stevens, as well as Teresa Overton.

Three seniors from Calhoun Middle High School have been awarded the inaugural “Go Scholarship” from the 1982 Foundation.

Savannah Cunnington, Lexi Gregory and Allison Stevens will each receive up to $60,000 over four years of undergraduate studies for academic expenses and work study opportunities.

The 1982 Foundation was created by Calhoun County native Crystal Mersh. who’s now CEO of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. Mersh created the foundation, in part, to restore the Calhoun County High School building in Grantsville.

The foundation’s name references Mersh’s year of graduation from Calhoun County High School.

In a press release, Mersh said "the intention of the GO Scholarship is to allow Calhoun County to Grow Our Own STEM talent and to foster opportunities for employment right here at home.”

Scholarship recipients will also be invited to attend the QxP annual leadership meeting hosted by the foundation’s top 50 leaders globally. This event occurs each year in November at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Tags

Education ScholarshipCalhoun CountyHigh School students
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
See stories by Chris Schulz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content