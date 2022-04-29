West Virginia State University Appoints New Vice President

West Virginia State University (WVSU) has appointed Eric Jackson as its vice president and chief of staff. The announcement was made Thursday.

“Eric has been an integral part of my administration during my interim presidency, and his vision and leadership have been key to many of the successes we have already achieved,” said WVSU President Ericke Cage. “He will play a vital role as we continue the work of moving WVSU forward in the weeks and months ahead.”

Jackson has been with WVSU since 2007. He has served as director of Title III Programs and Budget Office, and since last fall, he has been the university’s interim chief of staff.

Jackson also chairs the university’s COVID-19 Task Force.

In his new role as vice president, Jackson will serve as liaison to the WVSU Board of Governors and to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. He will be in charge of staff within WVSU’s president’s office and handle policy matters.

Jackson has a bachelor’s degree in English from WVSU and master’s degrees in public administration and business administration from Strayer University.

Jackson will begin his new role at West Virginia State starting on July 1.

