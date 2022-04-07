Calhoun County Teacher Awarded For Going "Above And Beyond"

Laura Webb, a third grade reading and social studies teacher from Calhoun County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for March 2022. The award recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.

Webb was surprised by a special assembly at Arnoldsburg Elementary by WVPB education director Maggie Holley and Principal Jennifer Hunt, where she received a monetary award and our signature Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight. The award is proudly sponsored by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

Webb was nominated by a fellow teacher, Carissa Yoak who described Laura as a teacher who has her students “so intrigued and invested that they don’t even realize they are learning.”

Webb finds a variety of ways to make learning exciting for her students. She’s conducted activities such as mock trials, crime scenes, and carnivals. Miss Webb mentioned making blanket forts with her class as her favorite.

“For Dr. Seuss Week, we transformed the entire room with blanket forts and spent the entire day reading,” she explained. “It was so peaceful and the students loved it.”

In addition to providing fun and meaningful learning experiences in the classroom, Webb is also the coordinator for the summer school program, “Summer Boost.” She encourages those in her community to come out and participate this summer.

When asked what she loves about her job, Webb mentioned how important it is to build relationships with the kids. Getting to know them is one of the things she loves most about her job. It is clear that she is passionate about her students and teaching and shows that every day. Whether it is writing her students personal letters of encouragement for upcoming tests, attending her students’ extra-curricular games, or staying after school to help students with a variety of projects, Webb is wholeheartedly there for her students.

Each month WVPB has an esteemed panel of judges that select one deserving teacher who goes above and beyond for the students in West Virginia.

Nominate a deserving teacher that goes “Above and Beyond."