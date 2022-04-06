© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

School Principal Under Investigation For Alleged Victim Blaming

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
Empty classroom, school, classroom, desks
Adobe Stock
/
Inappropriate dress and touching are central to investigation

At Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting, community speakers expressed concern that the principal of Huntington East Middle School told female students not to report unwanted sexual contact if they dress suggestively.

The allegations say principal De Morrow-Perry told students last Friday if they wore inappropriate clothing to school, to not complain of any inappropriate touching.

Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications for Cabell County schools said Morrow-Perry was suspended for three days without pay on an unrelated matter, and the probe into the complaint is ongoing.

We're aware of the allegations. We take these sorts of allegations very seriously and have launched a formal investigation,” Flowers said. “We never allow students to be touched in any way. That's our board policy.”

Flowers would not comment on the reason for the unrelated suspension, or if Morrow-Perry would return after three days if the investigation is not completed.

