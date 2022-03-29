Simulation Planned To Show Challenges Of Life After Correctional System

About 95 percent of people who leave prison or jail return home without the resources they need to transition back into society, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy. Some of the barriers they face include housing and supervision restrictions or problems getting a job with a criminal record.

To help get an idea of this experience, Concord University is hosting a re-entry simulation in April. Participants will be given a biography and assigned tasks. The challenge will be to complete the tasks while encountering barriers typical after incarceration.

Beverly Sharp, Director of the WV Reentry Councils, and Ashley Lough from the United States Attorneys’ Offices will be in Athens to facilitate the simulations.

The public, recovery community and students can choose from two sessions on the 3rd floor of the Jean & Jerry L. Beasley Student Center. The first session is planned for Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. The second session will begin at 1:30 p.m. Both sessions will last about two hours. There are 30 slots for participants at each session.

Contact Lori Pace via email at lpace@concord.edu to register.