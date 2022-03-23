WVU Suspends Fraternity Related To Hazing, Reprimands Three More

West Virginia University has suspended Delta Chi fraternity in connection with a hazing incident, the school said.

The fraternity's international headquarters also removed its recognition of the local chapter, WVU said. The university suspension is for three years.

The hazing incident was reported in February. The chapter may apply for reinstatement after August 2025.

The school also reprimanded three other fraternities related to fighting and violations of the school's Student Conduct Code.

Phi Sigma Phi received a disciplinary reprimand and its national headquarters placed it on probation. Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu also received disciplinary reprimands. Each fraternity must participate in educational programming, including de-escalation training, the university said.

