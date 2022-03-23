© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

W.Va. Students Talk With Ukrainian Family Fleeing War

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published March 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
People protest in front of Brandenburg gate against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.
NPR
People protest in front of Brandenburg gate against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.

Several West Virginia students from across the state got to speak with a family fleeing the war in Ukraine last week. They joined a video call with Ukrainian actress Alona Buznitskaya and her elderly mother and uncle.

West Virginia Schools for Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) Coordinator Kari Rice arranged the call through her brother Justin Grize who is living in Krakow, Poland and who is providing refuge for the family.

“This is a living history lesson that the students will never forget,” said WVSDT Superintendent Jacob Green. “Current events literally came alive when they spoke to Alona who has witnessed the war first-hand and had to escape a terrifying situation with her family.”

Buznitskaya and her family traveled from Kyiv three weeks ago. The 500-mile journey, that under normal circumstances would have been a day’s travel, took five days as millions of refugees fled to Poland.

The purpose of the lesson, according to a news release, was to give the students access to a learning opportunity they otherwise wouldn’t have had. Prior to the video chat, the students learned about the Cold War, European geography, and foreign languages.

“Our children are seeing what is happening in Ukraine to the tens of millions of people who live there,” said Rice. “From a practical standpoint, this lesson encompassed culture, history, geography, politics, science, math – all of the academic content areas. But most importantly, it helped our children to understand that real people and even children like themselves are fleeing for their lives.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Tags

Education UkraineWest Virginia Department of EducationWest Virginia Schools for Diversion and TransitionEducation News
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Webmaster and Eastern Panhandle Bureau Chief. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content