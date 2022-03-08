© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

West Virginia University Lifts Mask Requirements In Classrooms

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST
West Virginia University is lifting COVID-19 mask requirements in its classrooms and labs regardless of a person's vaccination status.

The university said in a news release that the change is effective Tuesday. Last month WVU lifted a mask requirement in most indoor spaces.

Active virus cases statewide have fallen below 2,000 for the first time since last July, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.

Masks will continue to be required through March 18 on university buses and the personal rapid transit system.

Students, staff and visitors in designated areas of the Health Sciences Center where patient care services are provided also will be required to continue wearing masks.

The statement said that in preparation for spring break next week, students and employees on the Morgantown campus can pick up a free antigen self-test kit this week at certain locations.

