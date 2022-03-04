Students Return To W.Va. Schools For The Deaf, Blind After Large Fire Destroyed Campus Building

Students will return to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind next week following a devastating fire that destroyed the schools’ administrative building.

The West Virginia Department of Education said that over the next few days, key services and utilities will be restored on the campus. All this week, students were in remote learning.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to a statement released by the State Fire Marshal.

“This was more than a building to the school and the community, it was a part of the culture and tradition, and it is a significant loss to everyone,” State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said.

The department of education said additional social-emotional supports are in place for students, faculty and staff.

“We will continue to work with our students and staff during this time of recovery,” said West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall. “We are eager for our students to return to campus so that their school year and activities can continue.”

The fire broke out early Saturday morning. Several West Virginia volunteer fire companies from the region came to help.

The building was one of the oldest structures on campus dating back to the 1800s. It was empty at the time of the fire and deemed a total loss.