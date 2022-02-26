© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

Large Fire Engulfs Administrative Building At W.Va. Schools For The Deaf And The Blind

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published February 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST
WVDeaf&Blind - EP Working Fires - Facebook.jpg
Eastern Panhandle Working Fires
/
Facebook
The administrative building of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, W.Va. was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. The school and campus date back prior to 1850.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There is a working fire at the administrative building of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind at 301 East Main Street, Romney.

Lt. 1-A Bryan Beverage with the Romney Fire Company said the initial alert of the fire came in around 6:12 a.m. Saturday morning and work to contain the situation is ongoing as of 10 a.m. Officials are reporting Route 50 is shut down.

Several volunteer fire companies are on the scene, including Romney, Augusta, Springfield, Slanesville, New Creek, Fort Ashby, Burlington and Ridgeley.

There is also additional support from fire companies in Allegheny County, Maryland and Frederick County, Virginia, which are filling in for local assignments at the West Virginia stations while firefighters work to contain the fire.

Romney Fire Company’s Chief G.T. Parsons said the situation is “under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, and units will be there for an extended amount of time.”

“Today is a sad day for our beloved community,” the Romney Fire Company wrote on its Facebook page. “The WVSDB has been an anchor of our small town for over a century. The last fire that destroyed a building on campus was on September 12, 1971 … The school and campus date back prior to 1850.”

Additional information will be released on Romney Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Eastern Panhandle Working Fires, which is a Facebook page that provides information and updates on working fires and other incidents in Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Grant and Pendleton counties, posted photos of the incident early Saturday morning.

The post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
