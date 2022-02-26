Large Fire Engulfs Administrative Building At W.Va. Schools For The Deaf And The Blind

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There is a working fire at the administrative building of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind at 301 East Main Street, Romney.

Lt. 1-A Bryan Beverage with the Romney Fire Company said the initial alert of the fire came in around 6:12 a.m. Saturday morning and work to contain the situation is ongoing as of 10 a.m. Officials are reporting Route 50 is shut down.

Several volunteer fire companies are on the scene, including Romney, Augusta, Springfield, Slanesville, New Creek, Fort Ashby, Burlington and Ridgeley.

There is also additional support from fire companies in Allegheny County, Maryland and Frederick County, Virginia, which are filling in for local assignments at the West Virginia stations while firefighters work to contain the fire.

Romney Fire Company’s Chief G.T. Parsons said the situation is “under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, and units will be there for an extended amount of time.”

“Today is a sad day for our beloved community,” the Romney Fire Company wrote on its Facebook page. “The WVSDB has been an anchor of our small town for over a century. The last fire that destroyed a building on campus was on September 12, 1971 … The school and campus date back prior to 1850.”

Additional information will be released on Romney Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Eastern Panhandle Working Fires, which is a Facebook page that provides information and updates on working fires and other incidents in Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Grant and Pendleton counties, posted photos of the incident early Saturday morning.

The post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

