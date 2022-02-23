© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

West Virginia University To Expand Economics Education

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Kendricks WVU.jpg
West Virginia University
/
Ken and Randy Kendrick's contribution to the John Chambers College of Business and Economics will expand business education at both WVU and across West Virginia.

Arizona Diamondbacks general managing partner Ken Kendrick and his wife, Randy, are donating $20 million to West Virginia University over the next 10 years to enable its business and economics college to offer new programs.

WVU announced Tuesday that it also will dedicate about $20 million for the creation of the Kendrick Center for an Ethical Economy, which will offer programs for high school students and educators statewide.

University President Gordon Gee said in a statement that the alliance "will help our state retain top young talent in line with West Virginia University’s land-grant mission by aiding teachers in filling economic literacy gaps that exist for students.”

In order to invest in teachers to increase outreach in youth economic education statewide, a specialized track will be established for educators within a master of science in economics program. Summer workshops will focus on economics education for teachers, and mentor teachers will be recruited to support Kendrick Center educators, the statement said.

The program also will recruit high-achieving high school seniors to WVU, and enrollment in a microeconomics course will be expanded for West Virginia high school students, the statement said.

Ken Kendrick is a 1965 WVU graduate.

Tags

Education West Virginia UniversityEconomicsHigher EducationEducation News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content