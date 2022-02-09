Kanawha County Teacher Goes Above And Beyond For Her Community

Jenna R. Hill, a middle school teacher from Kanawha County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for the month of January, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.

Hill was honored at South Charleston Middle School by WVPB education director Maggie Holley and State Treasurer Riley Moore, where she received a monetary award and our signature Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight. The award is proudly sponsored by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

Mrs. Hill was nominated by Kim Kill who described Hill as that “go to” teacher students reach out to when in need.

When her classes are not expressing themselves through art, they are looking for ways to serve the community. They set up a Little Food Pantry outside the school that they keep stocked for people in need. She also collaborates with local businesses to raise awareness about ongoing issues like the opioid crisis. Hill said, “I am so invested in this community, and I want to do whatever I can to give back.”

Mrs. Hill spoke to her students on being able to achieve their dreams, “Stay focused on your goals and continue to work towards them. You might end up some place unexpected, but with hard work you will find success.”

“You all sure got it right when you selected Mrs. Hill. She is the best of the best,” said Henry Graves, principal of South Charleston Middle School.

Each month WVPB has an esteemed panel of judges that select one deserving teacher who goes above and beyond for the students in West Virginia. If you know of a deserving teacher that goes “Above and Beyond," please visit Above And Beyond.