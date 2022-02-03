© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Education

W.Va. County Extends Mask Mandate Through School Year

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
Students and staff in a county in southwestern West Virginia will likely be wearing masks in the classroom until the end of the school year.

The Cabell County Board of Education voted earlier this week to expand its universal indoor mask mandate through June 7, the date of the first board meeting after students have finished school for the year, the Herald-Dispatch reports.

“The measures that we put into place have been effective in making sure our schools are not superspreaders,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said, according to the newspaper.

The policy is subject to change, based on the changing public health situation, officials said.

As of last month, around two-thirds of West Virginia county school districts required masks in schools — 35 out of 55, according to the state Department of Education. Most others had policies that trigger a mask requirement if cases in the state or school community reach a certain threshold.

Cabell County Schools
