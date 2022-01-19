© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Education

West Virginia University Will Continue Emergency Grants

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
The word education on dollar usa background. College credits, graduation funds, tuition money concept
Katsiaryna
/
Adobe Stock

West Virginia University students who are attending classes at least half-time this spring will be considered for emergency grants from coronavirus relief funds.

Students must be seeking a degree and have a 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file by Jan. 26. Graduate and professional students who meet the requirements will also be considered, the university said in a news release. The Office of Global Affairs will contact eligible international students with information on applying for consideration.

Students whose financial situation has changed since the 2021-2022 FAFSA was filed can submit an appeal.

More information is available online.

EducationWest Virginia UniversityGrantsCoronavirus Pandemic
